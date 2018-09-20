In this Oct. 28, 2015, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie ‘Spectre’ in Berlin, Germany. Producers of the James Bond films say Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the next instalment in the spy thriller series, replacing Danny Boyle. Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig announced Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 that the movie will start filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, and will be released on Feb. 14, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Fukunaga to direct next James Bond film for release in 2020

LONDON — American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga is replacing Danny Boyle as director of the next James Bond movie, producers announced Thursday.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig said the still-untitled Bond 25 will start filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, and will be released on Feb. 14, 2020.

Release was delayed from the planned November 2019 after “Slumdog Millionaire” director Boyle left the project last month over what producers said were creative differences.

Fukunaga won an Emmy Award for the first season of TV series “True Detective” and wrote and directed gritty war movie “Beasts of No Nation,” starring Idris Elba — often named as a potential successor to Craig as the suave superspy.

The new film will be Craig’s fifth, and likely last, performance as 007.

Fukunaga, 41, is the first American director in the series, which began in 1962 with “Dr. No.”

Wilson and Broccoli said Fukunaga’s “versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

The Associated Press

Previous story
New York Review of Books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay
Next story
Dwayne Johnson backs stuntman’s film honouring Knievel jump

Just Posted

Guns seized from stolen vehicle in Ponoka

Two men in custody

Pioneer life at Red Deer museum

Sunnybrook Farm Museum teaches students

Red Deer College student receives scholarship

Funding from Canadian Hearing Society

Central Alberta school districts are graded on their no-smoking policies

ASH wants them to tighten restrictions on tobacco, vaping, as well as cannabis

Free film shown in Red Deer Thursday to celebrate Recovery Day

A free film will be shown in Red Deer on Thursday about… Continue reading

Calder School takes shape in Red Deer

Sunnybrook Farm Museum’s latest addition

Dwayne Johnson backs stuntman’s film honouring Knievel jump

Before climbing into the cockpit of his steam-powered rocket and blasting off… Continue reading

Fukunaga to direct next James Bond film for release in 2020

LONDON — American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga is replacing Danny Boyle as… Continue reading

Indonesia imposes moratorium on new palm oil plantations

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s president has signed a moratorium on new palm… Continue reading

Under Armour cuts 400 jobs as it streamlines

BALTIMORE — Under Armour will cut about 400 jobs, part of a… Continue reading

Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski chases MLS goals record

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Wondolowski goes to work for the San… Continue reading

World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

VICTORIA, Seychelles — The World Anti-Doping Agency has reinstated Russia, ending a… Continue reading

Freeland brings optimism, resolve to table as NAFTA talks resume in Washington

WASHINGTON — Chrystia Freeland and her U.S. trade counterpart are back at… Continue reading

‘Absolute and complete rubbish:’ Alberta to release rehabbed bear cubs this fall

EDMONTON — Alberta Environment says two black bear cubs being rehabilitated will… Continue reading

Most Read