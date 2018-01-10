Fundraising campaign for Spirit of the West’s Mann follows celeb-studded concert

VANCOUVER — A fundraising campaign for Spirit of the West singer John Mann is seeking $10,000 to help pay for the musician’s medical and personal needs.

Mann was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2014 at age 52.

Supporters previously raised more than US$56,000 for him to pursue an experimental form of stem cell therapy.

A new GoFundMe campaign launched late last year features a star-studded video recorded at a benefit concert for Mann on Nov. 19, 2017 in Vancouver.

Nearly 50 musicians including Jim Cuddy, Sarah McLachlan, Alan Doyle and Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies recorded a cover of Spirit of the West’s signature foot-stomper “Home For a Rest.”

The video from that night shows Mann dancing on stage while his celebrity friends belt out the song.

Previous story
Rapper with song ‘Sell Drugsz’ gets prison for selling drugs
Next story
Drake launching Toronto restaurant Pick 6ix, pal LeBron James hosts pre-opening bash

Just Posted

Red Deer hospital expansion not a priority for AHS

AHS releases infrastucture priorities

UPDATED: Two men found guilty in Castor triple homicide

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

The bitter cold of winter has swept its way back into Central… Continue reading

Edmonton police say Red Deer hotel worker stole credit cards, ID, gave it to weapons traffickers

A Red Deer hotel employee stole more than 100 credit cards and… Continue reading

Zero per cent tax increase possible says taxpayers’ association

Operational budget under discussion

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

UPDATED: Two men found guilty in Castor triple homicide

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month