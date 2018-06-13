Director Stephen Dunn recounted gay activist Jim Egan’s work for equal rights in the first Heritage Minute about Canada’s LGBTQ community. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Gay activist Jim Egan’s fight for equality becomes first LGBTQ Heritage Minute

TORONTO — Director Stephen Dunn says making the first Heritage Minute about Canada’s LGBTQ community reminded him of the countless other queer stories which have gone mostly untold over the years.

His sliver of history debuted Wednesday recounting gay activist Jim Egan’s work for equal rights, in what Dunn hopes will mark a small step towards putting some of those stories on record for the entire country.

“Generally queer history isn’t really well documented for a number of obvious reasons,” the St. John’s filmmaker said, pointing out that gay sex wasn’t decriminalized in Canada until 1969, which likely pushed many stories into the closet.

“I really struggle as a queer person to find people throughout history to look up to,” he added.

The one-minute clip about Egan begins early in his career during the early 1950s when he wrote opinion columns in newspapers trying to dissolve negative perceptions of gay culture in the mainstream. He eventually became one of the first openly gay politicians in Canada.

But Egan garnered far more attention when he launched a lawsuit against Ottawa for the right to claim a spousal pension under the Old Age Security Act. The case led to the Supreme Court’s decision to deny him and his partner Jack Nesbit spousal rights in 1995.

Even though he was defeated in the courts, Egan’s social and political contributions helped usher in another generation of activism, Dunn suggested.

“What he was doing laid the groundwork,” said the 29-year-old director, whose semi-autobiographical “Closet Monster” won the 2015 Canadian feature film award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Producers at Historica Canada, the organization behind the Heritage Minute, picked Dunn to join historians in a quest for candidates that could represent the struggles faced by Canada’s LGBTQ people.

But settling on Egan’s story took some time.

Research lasted roughly three months, Dunn said, as they culled through Toronto’s Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives and other resources.

A number of other public figures and incidents were considered for the Heritage Minute, Dunn said, including the Brunswick Four, a group of lesbians whose arrest is credited with mobilizing activism in the 1970s, and the story behind the Fruit Machine, a device used by civil services in Canada to supposedly identify gay men.

The latest Heritage Minute follows a goal set by leaders at Historica Canada to widen the focus of Canada’s history to consider some of its more shameful moments.

Recent additions to the series acknowledged the country’s racism with stories that addressed residential schools and segregation.

Having grown up watching Heritage Minutes on television and in movie theatres, Dunn said he wanted to be involved making them himself.

Earlier this year he oversaw telling the story of Lucy Maud Montgomery, author of the “Anne of Green Gables” book series, which delved into issues surrounding mental health.

“The stories tend to not shy away from the more complex stories of Canadian history,” he said.

“They’re doing cinematic and edgier pieces that don’t quite portray Canada as the glossy utopia it’s often regarded as.”

Previous story
Tour artist studios in Red Deer and watch them create live art
Next story
N.L. premier invites Trump to discuss tariffs as they view ‘Come from Away’ show

Just Posted

World Cup coming to Alberta in 2026

Canada part of winning World Cup bid for 2026 men’s soccer showcase

Food truck evolution: Owners strategize as novelty wears off

NEW YORK — Starting a food truck to sell tacos or barbecue… Continue reading

Frustrated AMA adopts sweeping policies to cut gun violence

CHICAGO — With frustration mounting over lawmakers’ inaction on gun control, the… Continue reading

Study finds too many colorectal cancers are found too late

TORONTO — New statistics find almost half of the colorectal cancers in… Continue reading

Updated: One prisoner still at large

Four prisoners escape from Red Deer Remand Tuesday

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Marking Tabasco’s 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — One of the world’s most famous condiments is… Continue reading

N.L. premier invites Trump to discuss tariffs as they view ‘Come from Away’ show

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier has invited U.S. President… Continue reading

Gay activist Jim Egan’s fight for equality becomes first LGBTQ Heritage Minute

TORONTO — Director Stephen Dunn says making the first Heritage Minute about… Continue reading

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month