George Harrison’s first electric guitar up for auction

NEW YORK — George Harrison’s first electric guitar is up for auction.

Julien’s Auctions says Harrison played the Hoffner Club 40 when The Beatles played around Liverpool, England, as The Quarrymen. Harrison traded his acoustic guitar for the electric model with Ray Ennis, who was a member of The Swinging Blue Jeans.

Harrison donated it to a band competition in 1965 and it was won by a member of a German band who died in 2017. His widow is putting it up for auction.

The auction house estimates the guitar will sell for between $200,000 and $300,000.

A 1965 Fender Telecaster owned by The Band’s Robbie Robertson played by Harrison, Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan is also on the block and estimated to sell between $400,000 and $600,000.

The auction will take place at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe on May 19.

