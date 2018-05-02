George Michael’s family asks fans to remove memorial shrines

LONDON — George’s Michael’s family is asking fans to remove flowers, photos and other tributes left outside the late singer’s two homes.

A grassy square across from Michael’s London house is bedecked in bouquets candles, flags and handwritten messages for the singer, who died in December 2016.

Similar offerings have been left outside the house in Goring, 50 miles (80 kilometres) from London, where Michael died.

In a post Wednesday on Michael’s website, his father, sisters and friend David Austin said they were touched by the tributes, but felt they couldn’t ask neighbours “to continue to accept as normality, the memorials so personal to you all, to remain as and where they are any longer.”

They asked fans to remove the tributes by May 27, “leaving any you wish us to have.”

Previous story
Winter Is Coming: “Tropical Freeze” gets deserved second chance on Switch

Just Posted

‘Morally despicable:’ Judge sentences former Young Canadians worker to 10 years

CALGARY — A man who worked for 36 years with a Calgary… Continue reading

Trudeau won’t say whether Liberals will delay cannabis legalization

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the door open to… Continue reading

Van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico had a big heart, family says

TORONTO — The family of a 30-year-old woman who was among those… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP find starving horse, charge owners with animal neglect

MELITA, Man. — Mounties in southwestern Manitoba have laid animal cruelty charges… Continue reading

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

FREDERICTON — The Emergency Measures Organization in New Brunswick is urging people… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship

With captain Connor McDavid leading the way, Canada’s chances of winning a… Continue reading

Feeling the vibes of 2010, Dustin Byfuglien ‘the great equalizer’ for Jets

WINNIPEG — When he looks down the bench, Winnipeg Jets captain Blake… Continue reading

Winter Is Coming: “Tropical Freeze” gets deserved second chance on Switch

TORONTO — Donkey Kong is giving an encore performance of his latest… Continue reading

Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown, 57, found dead in Parliament Hill office

OTTAWA — Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown has died at the age… Continue reading

NDP leader Singh huddles with caucus after MP’s explosive allegations

OTTAWA — Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is huddling with his caucus… Continue reading

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

NHL taking a look at Wilson hit on Pittsburgh’s Aston-Reese

NEW YORK — The NHL is taking a look at a hit… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month