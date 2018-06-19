British writer Geraldine McCaughrean won the Carnegie Medal for children’s literature for “Where the World Ends.” (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children’s book prize

LONDON — British writer Geraldine McCaughrean on Monday won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children’s literature for “Where the World Ends.”

McCaughrean was named the winner for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea. She also won the prize, chosen by children’s librarians, in 1988.

In her acceptance speech, McCaughrean criticized publishers for vetoing complex language in children’s books, saying: “We master words by meeting them, not by avoiding them.”

The Kate Greenaway Medal for illustration went to Canada’s Sydney Smith for illustrating “Town is by the Sea,” a tale of childhood in a Nova Scotia coal-mining community.

The Carnegie is Britain’s oldest children’s book prize, named for Scottish-born U.S. philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It and the Greenaway award are open to works published in the U.K. in the previous year.

