‘Ghostbusters’ sequel director Jason Reitman backtracks on comments after getting proton-blasted with criticis

Call it a re-edit.

The director of an upcoming “Ghostbusters” sequel attempted to clarify his recent comments that some interpreted as a dig at the franchise’s female-led 2016 reboot.

Filmmaker Jason Reitman sparked backlash this week when he said on Bill Burr’s “Monday Morning Podcast” that with the new film, “We are in every way trying to go back to original technique and hand the movie back to the fans.”

Many accused Reitman of being dismissive of the recent movie directed by Paul Feig that starred Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy.

Reitman responded to the criticism Wednesday night.

“Wo, that came out wrong!” Reitman tweeted. “I have nothing but admiration for Paul Feig and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!”

The female-led “Ghostbusters” was critically praised, earning a 74 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But the movie was also the subject of nasty online hate from trolls who just couldn’t fathom the franchise being reimagined with female stars.

Following the backlash regarding Reitman’s remarks on the podcast, Feig defended the director.

“Jason was a supporter of mine at a time when I couldn’t get movies made,” Feig tweeted. “He has always been a true gentleman to me and a supporter of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. I can’t wait to see his take on the Ghostbusters universe. Big love and respect to you, Jason. Your fan, Paul”

Jason’s father, Ivan, directed the original “Ghostbusters,” which premiered in 1984.

Upon his son’s sequel being announced, Jones said the situation was “so insulting.”

“Like f —k us. We dint count,” she tweeted in January. “It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers,’” she wrote. “Ugh so annoying. Such a d —k move. And I don’t give f —k I’m saying something!!”