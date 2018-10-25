Country singer Gord Bamford (promotional photo).

Gord Bamford returns to his roots, bringing over-sized show to a Red Deer bar

Lacombe-raised country singer performs Nov. 4 at Bo’s

Pushing the Laws of Physics aside, Central Alberta country singer Gord Bamford promises to squeeze an arena-sized concert into the intimate confines of a Red Deer nightclub next month.

That means Bamford will be packing some serious techno-gadgetry, including lighting effects and large video screens, to Bo’s Bar on Nov. 4, where he will play with JoJo Mason and Jade Eagleson on the final night of the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

As a big rodeo fan, Bamford plans to enjoy watching buckin’ and ropin’ events during the day, and then entertaining country music fans in Red Deer with songs from his latest album, Neon Smoke.

It’s already produced three Top-10 hits, including Dive Bar, the title track, and Livin’ on Summertime.

Since his “Honkeytonks and Dive Bar Tour” started in Oct. 17 in Calgary, Bamford has been motoring across Canada and won’t get much of a breather until it all wraps up on Dec. 14 in Winnipeg.

But the singer says he’s loving every minute of re-connecting with fans in more intimate settings.

“This whole tour is grassroots — that’s where I started,” said Bamford, who reminisced about the “dive bars” he used to play when “I cut my teeth in this business and fell in love with country music and performing. It’s where I feel right at home.”

He thinks fans like the closer ambiance too, judging by the “unbelievable” reaction he gets to video and light shows that are seen across a bar room instead of an arena.

The Australian-born singer, who grew up in Lacombe, recently moved back to Central Alberta from Nashville, where he had been trying to make more waves in the U.S. market. He decided, in the end, that Canada felt more like home — so much so that he just finished building a house on Buffalo Lake.

“We are really happy here,” said Bamford — although he admitted his wife and three kids get to enjoy the new residence more than he does.

But Bamford looks forward to spending Christmas with his family, including his son who plays Bantam Triple A hockey and two daughters who take gymnastics classes.

And then it will be back to touring all over again — in Australia this time — in 2019, as well as starting work on a new album.

Although Bamford has been multiply awarded by the Canadian Country Music Association, he’s only been nominated for several Juno Awards so far. He admitted that winning a Juno “is still on my bucket list.”

For more concert information, please contact the venue.


