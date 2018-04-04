Little-seen footage to be used in a new television documentary about Elvis Presley that will premiere April 14 on HBO. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Graceland opens vault for Elvis documentary to air on HBO

NASHVILLE — A new television documentary about Elvis Presley takes advantage of the vast collection of footage, pictures, documents and music from his estate to give a behind-the-scenes look at the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Elvis Presley: The Searcher,” a two-part, three-hour documentary, will premiere April 14 on HBO. Director Thom Zimny, who worked on several Bruce Springsteen documentaries, had full access to Graceland’s vault and made ample use of it to unearth little-seen footage.

“That was one of the exciting parts because every day I was discovering new gems of Elvis Presley’s archives,” Zimny said.

“He came up with pieces of footage that Priscilla and I had never seen before, and we grew up with Elvis,” said Jerry Schilling, one of Elvis’ longtime friends and an executive producer on the documentary along with Priscilla Presley, his ex-wife.

Along with his family and friends, Zimny interviewed studio musicians, producers, engineers and directors, as well as artists like Springsteen, Tom Petty and Emmylou Harris. Zimny uses only voiceovers for the narration instead of seeing the interviewees’ faces to keep the focus on the music and footage of Elvis over his career.

“Most documentaries, you see people talking, and I think that takes you out of the film,” Priscilla Presley said. “So you do get distracted, where here, you take on the flow, you can see what’s going on visually and you’re not taken out of that moment, and I think that’s brilliant.”

Zimny makes heavy use of footage from Elvis’ 1968 television special, considered his comeback to music after a long period of movie acting.

“He had been out of performing for years, almost 10 years,” Presley said. “This to him was the make or break of his career.”

Zimny said he had no limitations on addressing any aspect of Elvis’ career, and the film does touch on the controlling influence of his manager Colonel Tom Parker as well as Elvis’ prescription drug abuse.

Priscilla said Presley began using prescription drugs when he was given them during his Army stint. Even after years of using medications, she said Elvis never realized his addiction.

“He didn’t think he was addicted,” Presley said. “It was a part of his life, really. There was no Betty Ford. There were no rehab centres. But he didn’t think he had to go to a rehab centre. There were prescribed to him. The doctors knew what they were giving to him. So that was pretty much a part of his life.”

Presley said there’s still a lot for music fans to learn about the star, who died in 1977.

“He was in uncharted territories,” Presley said. “There was no other that reached the heights that he did as far as changing style, changing music.”

Previous story
TV’s ‘Wonder Woman,’ Lynda Carter added to Walk of Fame
Next story
Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month