Grammy-nominated Nova Scotia director on creating music videos with a social impact

TORONTO — Nova Scotia director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day his Grammy-nominated music video “1-800-273-8255” went online last summer.

It was the wee hours of the morning when the reactions began to trickle in from strangers onto his iPhone. Many were young adults shaken by his seven-minute clip, which follows a black teenager struggling with his sexuality and clouded with thoughts of suicide.

“The first thing I saw was this young kid pacing around his apartment complex, really taken aback,” the soft-spoken director recalls. He said the teen was processing his thoughts about the anti-suicide music video out loud for his camera. His vulnerability stuck with Hines.

“I could never make a video like that,” he said. “It takes so much courage.”

The heart-wrenching reactions multiplied into the dozens — and then hundreds — in the days and weeks that followed as viewers tearfully spoke about managing their own suicidal feelings.

On Sunday, the Avondale, N.S., director will learn whether “1-800-273-8255” wins best music video at this year’s Grammy Awards. The song, written by rapper Logic and featuring Khalid and pop singer Alessia Cara of Brampton, Ont., has itself been an impetus for conversations about suicide.

The video, which stars actor Don Cheadle as the teen’s disapproving father, Luis Guzman as his high school coach and Matthew Modine in a bit role, has amassed nearly 195 million views on YouTube.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the U.S. says the song also led to a surge of phone calls to its support services after its release and those figures held steady in the months that followed.

“You always hope you can make something that speaks to (people),” the director said, “but we got some really tangible reactions.”

Hines, who mainly creates hip hop videos, says he strives for his work to make a wider social statement.

He won an MTV Video Music Award for Big Sean’s “One Man Can Change the World,” which paid tribute to the rapper’s grandmother, one of the first black female captains in the U.S. Army.

Around the same time he was introduced to Logic through executives at Def Jam Recordings. The two instantly became friends and began collaborating on a number of projects.

A couple of years later, the rapper approached Hines with the basic foundation of the ”1-800-273-8255.” He encouraged the director to run with the idea.

Hines started to reflect on his own experiences, the lives of people he knew, and tried to put those thoughts onto paper.

“I write at night. When everyone is sleeping I write these stories. They are coming from my heart,” he said.

One of his primarily goals is to reject the established stereotypes and expectations of the hip-hop genre by telling human stories. He pushes his artists to feature women of colour in their videos and refuses to glamorize guns.

“People try and get me to put guns in my videos sometimes and I just tell them the guns didn’t show up (on set),” he said.

“A lot of artists don’t want to work with me because that’s corny or I’m corny.”

His next project is with rapper Classified, a fellow Nova Scotian, which he says will address ongoing issues affecting Indigenous women across Canada. He hopes difficult conversations will continue to be stoked through music videos, a medium he believes has largely faded in relevance over recent years.

“The format is dead,” Hines said.

“So if you’re not doing something different with it, it’s just going to be content, which there’s a lot of these days.

“I don’t want to just be making stuff to put on a music blog.”

Previous story
Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder
Next story
CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

Just Posted

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month