Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele among Directors Guild nominees

LOS ANGELES — Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele are among the five directors who have been recognized for outstanding directorial achievement by the Directors Guild of America. The Guild announced its feature film nominees Thursday, including Gerwig for the coming-of age film “Lady Bird” and Peele for his horror sensation “Get Out,” which also earned him a first-time director nod.

Guillermo del Toro, who won the Golden Globe for directing Sunday, also scored his first DGA nomination for the romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water,” as did Martin McDonagh for his revenge tale “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Christopher Nolan got his fourth for “Dunkirk.” Nolan was previously nominated for “Inception,” ”The Dark Knight” and “Memento.”

First-time feature film nominees include Peele, Aaron Sorkin for “Molly’s Game,” Taylor Sheridan for “Wind River,” William Oldroyd for “Lady Macbeth” and Geremy Jasper for “Patti Cake$.”

The television nominees were announced Wednesday and included Canadians Jeremy Podeswa for the “Game of Thrones” episode “The Dragon and the Wolf,” and Jean-Marc Vallee for the series “Big Little Lies.”

Winners will be revealed at an untelevised Feb. 3 ceremony and dinner in Beverly Hills hosted by Judd Apatow.

With nearly 16,000 members, including television and commercial directors, the guild often selects a more populist lineup when compared with the selections of the nearly 400 members of the directors’ branch of the film academy.

Although Oscar and DGA nominations rarely match up exactly, guild choices can be a formidable predictor of the Oscar winner. Last year, Damien Chazelle became the youngest DGA feature film winner and went on to win the Academy Award for “La La Land.”

Oscar nomination voting closes Friday, and nominees will be announced Jan. 23.

Previous story
Lin-Manuel Miranda praises ‘utterly talented’ ‘Come From Away’ creators
Next story
Filmmaker revisits David Bowie to document final years

Just Posted

Red Deer city council starts debate about adding more police officers

Coun. Higham proposes changing eight officers to 10

UPDATED: STARS LOTTERY is back

Grand prize homes in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge

Donations come up short at Red Deer Food Bank

Bread-price-fixing scandal gift cards would gratefully be accepted

Library offers tips on spotting fake news

Pair of Red Deer Public Library programs aimed at helping improve online literacy

Red Deer transit fees to go up for RDC student pass holders and some other users

Bus fees, frozen since 2016, will go up 3 per cent overall in September

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month