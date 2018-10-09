Gunn, fired from ‘Guardians,’ to write new ‘Suicide Squad’

NEW YORK — James Gunn may have been fired from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but DC Comics will welcome him with open arms.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday confirmed that Gunn will write the script to the studio’s next installment of “Suicide Squad,” the DC supervillain team-up franchise. In July, Disney fired Gunn after jokes involving rape and pedophilia he wrote years earlier on Twitter resurfaced.

The creative force between the two hugely popular “Guardians” films, Gunn’s firing prompted its own backlash. The cast issued a statement of support for their writer-director, imploring Disney to reinstate him.

But instead, Gunn will take over “Suicide Squad,” the franchise led by Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto. The first film, written and directed by David Ayer, earned $747 million in 2016 but drew withering reviews. Gunn is expected to take an entirely new approach, and potentially direct the new “Suicide Squad” installment.

Gunn’s tweets, largely from 2009-2012, received renewed attention after Gunn’s criticism of President Donald Trump prompted far-right propagandists Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec to comb through Gunn’s social media history. Gunn apologized.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” said Gunn. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

The “Suicide Squad” job is the first Gunn has taken since departing “Guardians,” for which he had been expected to make a third film.

Gunn gives Warner Bros. and DC Comics one of the most fan boy-approved voices in comic book films at a time when Warner Bros. is remaking much of its superhero operations. Gunn’s witty, irreverent sensibility turned Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” from little-known minor characters into one Disney’s most acclaimed and bankable franchises. The first “Guardians” grossed $773 million and the sequel grossed $863 million.

Previous story
Murray McLauchlan brings his Canadian songbook to Red Deer
Next story
Ever the explorer, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry charts new territory on debut

Just Posted

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Regional sewer line from Sylvan Lake is making progress towards Red Deer

$42-million project to be completed by next spring

Red Deer MLA confident cath lab is coming

Business case is the next step

Weather stalls work in fields and roadways

Hwy 2 interchange near Red Deer 80 per cent complete

Give ‘Boo Books’ instead of candy at Halloween, says city

They contain a recreation pass to boost healthy activity

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Most Read