In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter drinks while helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP)

Habitat for Humanity CEO writing book on 7 virtues

NEW YORK — The CEO of Habitat for Humanity International is writing a book, which will include a foreword by former President Jimmy Carter.

Jonathan Reckford’s “Our Better Angels: Seven Simple Virtues That Will Change Your Life and the World” will come out Oct. 8, St. Martin’s Essentials announced Monday. The book is divided into seven chapters for each virtue — kindness, generosity, community, empowerment, respect, joy and service.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1976 and has helped build millions of homes around the world.

Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are among its most famous volunteers. Reckford, CEO since 2005, says in a statement he hoped the stories of those involved with Habitat for Humanity would inspire readers in their own lives.

By The Associated Press

