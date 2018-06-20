Halsey added to Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival lineup

NEW YORK — Pop singer Halsey has been added as a headliner to the 2018 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival.

The two-day event takes place Aug. 18-19 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York.

Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Halsey will headline the first day of the festival, where other performers include Cheat Codes, Kehlani, Lil Xan, Taylor Bennett and Gnash.

Rapper-singer Future and DJ Snake will headline day two, which also includes French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, Daya, Justine Skye, Sabrina Carpenter and Jacquees.

Two-day passes, ranging from $80 to $275, are on sale. Single-day tickets go on sale June 29.

The Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival is in its fourth year.

Previous story
Metal singer jailed in wife’s murder plot back with band

Just Posted

Red Deer celebrates its Special Olympians

12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast

Shoplifter caught on video in Stettler

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — On a day when newly released data showcased in tangible… Continue reading

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month