Hank Williams’ music revisted at Red Deer’s Memorial Centre

The Lonesome Tour will be here Oct. 29.

(Advocate file photo).

A Red Deer audience will be taken back to the 1950s when Hank Williams — The Lonesome Tour arrives on Oct. 29.

Tribute artist Jason Petty has been performing as the country singing legend since 1996.

His research includes meeting Williams’ friends, family members, musicians, and fellow stars of the Grand Ole Opry. They shared intimate details of the singer’s life and career. “From the good times to the hard times, (Petty) … began to understand this man like no other,” according to a show release.

Don Helms, who was Williams’ steel guitar player has stated: “Jason’s singing of Williams’ classic songs is the best there’s ever been.” Petty also plans to tell stories of Hank’s life and career “with southern charm and down-home humour.”

The show is on at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Centre in Red Deer.

Tickets available at the Black Knight Ticket Centre, or visit www.bkticketcentre.ca

