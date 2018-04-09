(Promotional image). (Promotional image).

Hanson Brothers pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos after seeing shattered DVD

A shattered DVD of classic hockey film “Slap Shot” found near the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash site is being recognized in a condolence message from the Hanson Brothers.

The famed hockey trio, who were featured in the 1977 movie starring Paul Newman, offered a tribute to the Saskatchewan players on Twitter.

Posting an image of the broken disc taken near the wreckage, the brothers called on a few memorable quotes from the film, which is a favourite among many hockey fans.

They said they wished “putting on the foil” or “buying a soda after the game” could help.

But instead they will “reflect and pray God gives peace and comfort during this time.”

Last Friday, 15 people were killed at 14 injured when a semi-trailer collided with a bus carrying the youth hockey team.

The Canadian Press

