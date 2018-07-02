Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against a third woman, who claims the Hollywood mogul performed a forcible sex act on her in 2006.

Manhattan’s district attorney announced the charges in an updated indictment Monday.

The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

The updated indictment alleges that he “engaged in oral sex by forcible compulsion” around July 10, 2006.

“A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offences that exist under New York’s penal law,” District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice.”

Weinstein was not expected to have a court appearance on Monday, the prosecutor’s office said. The district attorney’s representatives did not identify the accuser in the updated charges.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

One of the alleged victims in the criminal case, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

More than 75 women have accused Weinstein of wrongdoing. Several actresses and models accused him of criminal sexual assaults, including film actress Rose McGowan, who said Weinstein raped her in 1997 in Utah, “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, who said he raped her in her New York apartment in 1992, and the Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe, who said he attacked her in a London hotel room in 2008.

New York City police detectives said in early November that they were investigating allegations by another accuser, “Boardwalk Empire” actress Paz de la Huerta, who told police in October that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, with his attorney challenging the credibility of his alleged victims.

Previous story
Professor Fiona? Famous baby hippo an educational force
Next story
Dior celebrates the atelier, draws celebs to Paris couture

Just Posted

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

European Union moves against Poland for its new court law

BRUSSELS — The European Union opened another rule-of-law procedure Monday against Poland… Continue reading

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

CHICAGO — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even… Continue reading

Kentucky GOP cuts vision, dental care for 460,000 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is cutting dental and vision… Continue reading

Toronto police identify rapper Smoke Dawg as one of two killed in shooting

TORONTO — An up-and-coming rap artist was one of two people killed… Continue reading

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month