HBO, ‘Big Little Lies’ lead Globes in TV nods

NEW YORK — The actors from HBO’s limited series “Big Little Lies” will have quite an internal competition at the Golden Globes next month.

Powerhouse actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are both nominated for best actress for a limited TV series, while colleagues Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgard are up for supporting awards. The Globes announced their television nominations on Monday, and the HBO series led the way with six nods.

The Globes offered 32 nominations for programs from cable networks, led by HBO’s dozen. Streaming services had 15 nominations, with Netflix on top with nine. The only broadcast networks with nominations were NBC, with five, and ABC, with three.

CBS, the most-watched network on television, was shut out.

While the Fox network also came up empty, its cable cousin FX was second only to HBO among the cable networks with eight nominations. They include Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, stars of “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” are both up for best drama series. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” are also up for best drama, with NBC’s “This is Us” carrying the flag for broadcast television.

“The Good Doctor,” ABC’s series about an autistic doctor and the biggest new broadcast hit, didn’t land in the top five, although lead actor Freddie Highmore will compete for best drama actor.

“Veep” and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus are used to picking up fistfuls of Emmy awards, but they can stay home on Golden Globes night — one of the most notable snubs in the comedy category.

In a retro touch, NBC’s reboot of “Will & Grace” was nominated for best comedy or musical, with star Eric McCormack earning a nod for best actor. ABC’s “black-ish” and star Anthony Anderson will be among the competition.

Netflix’s “Master of None” and Showtime’s “Smilf” will also compete for best comedy, along with one relative surprise contender in Amazon’s “The Amazing Mrs. Maisel,” about a housewife turned comic from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Globe voters may be looking to lift the series from obscurity, since “Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan was also nominated.

Along with Highmore, best drama actor nominees include Jason Bateman of “Ozark,” Sterling K. Brown of “This is Us,” Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul” and Liev Schreiber of “Ray Donovan.”

New series are emphasized in the best actress category, where the nominees include Caitriona Balfe of “Outlander,” Claire Foy of “The Crown,” Maggie Gyllenhaal of “The Deuce,” Katherine Langford of “13 Reasons Why” and Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Two prominent shows where actors were recently written out due to sexual misconduct allegations — “House of Cards” (Kevin Spacey) and “Transparent” (Jeffrey Tambor) — were both shut out of nominations. It’s unknown whether the controversy had any impact the Globes tend to favour new work and both these series are no longer novelties.

