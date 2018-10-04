A rice paper weaving by Amy Loewan in her House Inspiring Peace exhibit at the Red Deer Museum. (Advocate file photo).

Hocus Pocus and other art can be seen in Red Deer this First Friday

Several local galleries have official openings on Oct. 5

Some spooky art awaits during this month’s First Friday openings at Red Deer galleries.

It’s just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus is Michael Huyzer’s mixed-media exhibit, along with some sculptures and paintings at the A-Plus Gallery and Unique Collections, which will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. at Unit 203, 4919-49th St.

Although there is no First Friday reception at The Hub on Ross, daytime visitors can see Wicked Dreams, a mixed-media exhibit by Shonnah Reid that goes to the end of the month.

There will be a 6-8 p.m. First Friday reception for Abundance, a group show at the Kiwanis Gallery, downstairs at the downtown Red Deer Public Library. The mixed media paintings, presented by the Red Deer Arts Council are by Daniele Petit, Doris Charest, Karen Blanchet, Patricia Lortie and Sabine Lecorre-Moore, who are from Calgary or Edmonton.

Oasis, paintings and blown glass works by Red Deer artist Darren Petersen continue to show at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre until Oct. 22.

There are also shows at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, Corridor Community Gallery, downstairs at the Red Deer Recreation Centre, and the Viewpoint Gallery in the city’s Culture Service building.


