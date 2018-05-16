Just For Laughs will include Howie Mandel, Russell Peters and David Cross in this year’s lineup. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Howie Mandel, Russell Peters join Just For Laughs as festival unveils more acts

MONTREAL — Just For Laughs has announced that Howie Mandel, Russell Peters and David Cross will be part of this year’s lineup.

The comedy festival said today that Ken Jeong, Iliza, Kenya Barris, Maria Bamford and Roy Wood Jr. will also join previously announced performers including Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah.

Mandel will host his fourth consecutive Just For Laughs gala but his first since becoming co-owner.

The Canadian-born comedian led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against festival founder Gilbert Rozon.

Rozon, who stepped down as president in October, said he would sell his shares in the company in response to the allegations, which he has denied and have not been proven in court.

Mandel said Tuesday this year’s festival would be bigger than ever and that the event was never about just one person.

Previous story
CBS looks back for its reboot-heavy new TV season

Just Posted

Central Alberta woman wants to start cardiac support group

When Beverlee O’Sullivan had a heart attack 13 years ago, she said… Continue reading

Mosquito season excelerated by flooding in Red Deer

City treating standing water

WATCH: Grow Boys gives Red Deer Grade 5 students a chance to learn more about themselves

Between the carpentry, skateboarding, 3D printing and swimming, Grade 5 boys learned… Continue reading

No theatre courses at RDC this fall, as new degree program is pushed back to 2019

It’s more an adjustment than setback, says creative arts dean

Central Alberta Foodgrains Project celebrates its 23rd year

Annual event donates a crop to Canadian Foodgrains Bank to help ease world hunger

Watch: Girls get active at Go Girl in Red Deer

15th annual event to promote physical activity and confidence

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaid-page boys at royal wedding

TORONTO — Saturday’s nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely… Continue reading

‘Appalled’ Trudeau calls for investigation of Canadian doctor in Gaza

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau added his voice Wednesday to the calls for… Continue reading

PHOTO: Cooling off at Kin Kanyon

A sizzling 26 C on Wednesday made Kin Kanyon’s fountain a popular spot

Where ‘Great Gatsby’ writer lived, a museum with an Airbnb

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As she sat in the house where “Great Gatsby”… Continue reading

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association and national teams

The Canadian Lacrosse Association broke off communication with the National Lacrosse Team… Continue reading

Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights the big playoff TV draw in Canada

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights have intrigued Canadian… Continue reading

Central Alberta, Ellis Bird Farm welcome feathered friends back to region

Site will open for the summer on the holiday Monday

Class action lawsuit against Air Canada authorized

MONTREAL — Former Aveos employees have been authorized to proceed with a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month