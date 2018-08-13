Josh Cochrane, 12, of Yarmouth, N.S., wrote and recorded a tribute song, to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” called “A Police Hallelujah.” (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘I believe music heals people’: 12-year-old records tribute for shooting victims

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Twelve-year-old Josh Cochrane of Yarmouth, N.S., watched the news of a deadly shooting in Fredericton on Friday afternoon with a heavy heart.

He thought of the fear the responding officers must have felt, and the children of the victims whose parents wouldn’t be around to tuck them in at night.

Cochrane wanted to do something to help comfort the grieving community, so he wrote and recorded a tribute song, to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” called “A Police Hallelujah.”

In the two days since his mother posted his song to Facebook, the video has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

“I wanted the song to show the world their braveness and sacrifice they made to save others,” Cochrane said.

“I believe music heals people, it helps you see from your heart, it helps bring calmness.”

Cochrane said he has received responses from grieving people across the country, including a colleague of Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Mae Burns — the two police officers killed — saying Cochrane’s song is helping him and his colleagues through the difficult time.

The young Canadian’s message is just one of many shows of support from people who never knew the victims, but are still grieving with the small New Brunswick city.

Police forces across the country lowered flags to half-mast on Friday afternoon, while thousands of people posted on social media with the hashtag #FrederictonStrong.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited families and colleagues of the victims on Sunday afternoon, and told reporters his message to the families was one of solidarity in grief.

“When you have a whole community, and indeed a whole country, supporting you through terrible grief, it does make it a little bit easier — not much easier, but a little bit easier,” Trudeau said.

For Cochrane’s part, he hopes his song will spread his belief that love and kindness are more powerful than anger and hate — a lesson he learned when he lost someone close to him while that person was serving in Afghanistan.

“We have to stop losing lives to violence by changing the world one kind act at a time,” Cochrane said.

From the comments he’s received so far, he thinks he has achieved what he set out to do.

“I believe the song is doing what I hoped,” Cochrane said.

“It has people talking, people knowing that it’s not weak to speak about how they feel, it’s important,” he said.

“It is OK to not be OK sometimes. … someone is always there to help them get through, and people do care, even if it is a kid.”

Previous story
Omarosa releases another recording, threatens to say more

Just Posted

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

OTTAWA — Last Wednesday, a team of people from the Lake Ontario… Continue reading

Omarosa releases another recording, threatens to say more

WASHINGTON — Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording… Continue reading

Friendly tone belied desperate acts of Seattle plane thief

SEATTLE — He cracked jokes, complimented the professional demeanour of an air… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Google tracks your movements, like it or not

SAN FRANCISCO — Google wants to know where you go so badly… Continue reading

Officers may face stress injuries after deaths of colleagues, experts say

TORONTO — Four years after Justin Bourque’s Moncton shooting rampage that killed… Continue reading

WATCH: Cyclovia keeps Red Deerians active Sunday

Dozens of Red Deerians ditched their cars Sunday morning. Some of the… Continue reading

‘I believe music heals people’: 12-year-old records tribute for shooting victims

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Twelve-year-old Josh Cochrane of Yarmouth, N.S., watched the news… Continue reading

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Fallen officers’ families gather with prime minister after tragedy

FREDERICTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with families of fallen Fredericton… Continue reading

Liberals showcase benefits of billions spent on infrastructure projects

OTTAWA — Little more than a year before the next federal election,… Continue reading

Fredericton parade ‘a way to celebrate even in the midst of this grief’: mayor

FREDERICTON — Two days after four people were gunned down in a… Continue reading

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month