‘I Feel Pretty’ exceeds expectations, and ‘A Quiet Place’ is back on top

LOS ANGELES — “A Quiet Place” has hardly been a silent success. With an additional $22 million in ticket sales over the weekend, the horror film directed by John Krasinski has snatched the No. 1 spot once again in its third week of release. Meanwhile, the STX comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer performed slightly better than expected with $16 million.

Paramount’s horror film about a family that has to stay quiet to survive a monster-filled world had a modest 33 percent decline from the previous week. But it managed to dethrone “Rampage,” which stars Dwayne Johnson as a primatologist. The action-adventure movie earned an additional $21 million in sales taking it to second place and bringing its total to $66.6 million.

Of the weekend’s new releases, “I Feel Pretty,” a comedy about a woman who longs to be undeniably pretty and wakes up after a bump on the head suddenly seeing herself that way, performed the best, coming in third. Schumer took some criticism for focusing on body image as a source of confidence, but the film managed to exceed expectations of $13 million to $15 million. Still, the comedy performed poorly in comparison with Schumer’s first two films: “Trainwreck,” which brought in $30 million its opening weekend, and “Snatched,” which earned $19.5 million its first weekend.

Critics and audiences have mixed feelings about “I Feel Pretty,” though neither place the comedy as a hit — moviegoers gave it a B-plus grade on CinemaScore, and critics gave it a 34 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fourth place goes to Fox’s new release “Super Troopers 2,” which earned far more than the $6 million to $8 million it was expected to earn its opening weekend. With $14.7 million in ticket sales, the sequel’s opening was impressive, given that the first “Super Troopers” earned a total of $18.5 million.

The comedy focuses on a group of Highway Patrol officers who jump into action after an international border dispute between the U.S. and Canada. The first “Super Troopers” built a massive fan base when it was released in 2002, which could mean that hardcore fans flocked to theaters early, exhausting most of the film’s potential.

Critics gave “Super Troopers 2” a rating of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Moviegoers gave the film a B-plus on CinemaScore.

“Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare” came in at No. 5 with an additional $8 million but had a significant decrease in sales of 58 percent from the previous week. The film stars Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”) and Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”).

Steven Spielberg’s futuristic yet nostalgic “Ready Player One” earned $7.5 million over the weekend for a total of $126 million. Sales in China helped push “Ready Player One” past $500 million in global box office.

The R-rated comedy “Blockers” declined 35 percent in sales but added $7 million for a total of $48 million in ticket sales.

The final new release of the weekend, “Traffik,” an R-rated drama about a couple who have to defend themselves against a biker gang, failed to meet its modest expectation of about $5 million. The Lionsgate film earned $3.8 million, giving it the ninth spot in the week’s chart.

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” has managed to stay in the Top 10 after its wide release with a 38 percent decline in sales from the prior week, bringing its total to $24.3 million.

The stop-motion animated film about a Japanese boy who travels to an island of trash to find his dog, Spot, had a limited release and then expanded to almost 2,000 theaters with only a minor 10 percent bump in sales. The film faced cultural-appropriation criticisms from the Asian-American community.