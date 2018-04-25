‘Imposters’ star Inbar Lavi gets real about playing pretend

NEW YORK — On the Bravo series “Imposters,” Inbar Lavi plays a young woman named Maddie who is constantly reinventing herself, creating new identities to marry men and women and then steal their money. Off-screen, Lavi is no con artist but she says she can relate to the desire to hide behind different personas.

Born and raised in Israel, the actress admits to being “quite insecure” and “unhappy” as a child.

“The happiest that I remember myself was putting on plays and pretending to be other people,” said Lavi.

She credits her father for giving her the space to explore that. He would follow her around with a video camera, encourage her to put on plays and skits and was a devoted audience for her impromptu performances.

As her TV character struggles with allowing others to see her true self, Lavi, 31, hopes that others can see the beauty in being real.

“I’m still far away from the person I want to be but whoever this is for now, she’s all right,” she laughed.

“Imposters” airs Thursdays on Bravo. It is the network’s third original scripted series in a lineup dominated by reality shows.

Lavi recalls the audition process for the role was challenging because she was essentially playing a shape shifter.

“I think the rule I made for myself walking in was not to be Maddie. It was to be Inbar because Inbar is an actress who plays other people for a living. As long as I could be true to myself as I could be, I would be true to Maddie. That was my focus.”

Previous story
Dora Mavor Moore Awards to adopt gender-neutral performance categories
Next story
Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

Just Posted

Warming centre closing for the season

Rough sleepers a continued focus

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Ivan Daines’s tribute song can be heard on YouTube

WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage concerns Central Albertans

Public Interest Alberta hosted the discussion at Red Deer College on Tuesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a driver pulled over in Thunder… Continue reading

Emergency services scramble when small plane touches down on Calgary street

CALGARY — A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing… Continue reading

Climbers saved from avalanche near Jasper after calling Poland for help

Pair was climbing in Mount Robson Provincial Park when they were hit

Temporary traffic change on Hwy 2, south of Red Deer

Bridge construction holding up lanes

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month