In tearful interview, Weinstein’s wife says she didn’t know

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, designer Georgina Chapman, is speaking out in a tearful interview. She says she never knew of her husband’s alleged misconduct, and weeps for their two small children.

The interview is in Vogue magazine. Chapman says she thought she had been in a happy marriage, but was “clearly, so naive.”

Earlier this week, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour came out in support of Chapman on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show. And on Monday, Scarlett Johansson wore a gown by Chapman’s fashion line Marchesa at the Met Gala, which Wintour presides over.

Wintour is seen as the most influential arbiter of American fashion. She also writes an editor’s letter in Vogue in which she says it’s wrong to blame Chapman, who should instead be receiving compassion and understanding.

