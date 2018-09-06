Inquest: Cranberries singer O’Riordan drowned after drinking

LONDON — The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub after drinking, a coroner’s inquest concluded Thursday.

A police officer told the inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court that a pajama-clad O’Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel on the morning of Jan. 15.

The 46-year-old singer didn’t leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Five miniature alcohol bottles and a bottle of champagne were found in the room, and toxicology tests revealed a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit for driving. “Therapeutic” amounts of prescription medication were also found, the inquest heard.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe said that O’Riordan died from drowning because of alcohol intoxication.

“There’s no evidence that this was anything other than an accident,” she said.

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts in sudden, violent or unexplained deaths. O’Riordan’s inquest was held on what would have been her 47th birthday.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the ’90s with songs including “Dream,” ”Linger” and “Zombie.”

O’Riordan had suffered physical and mental health problems over the years. The Cranberries cut short a world tour in 2017 because of the singer’s back problems. She had also spoken in interviews about being sexually abused as a child, her battles with depression and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

At the time of her death she was in London for a recording session, and was planning a tour. After her death, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that “for anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation.”

The other members of The Cranberries said in a statement Thursday that they “continue to struggle to come to terms with what happened.”

“Dolores will live on eternally in her music,” they said. “To see how much of a positive impact she had on people’s lives has been a source of great comfort to us.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Previous story
Perspective: Bruce Springsteen is aging just fine on Broadway
Next story
Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

Just Posted

Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site is on its way

ATCO trailer to be moved to Safe Harbour

Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

More police officers coming to fight crime in Red Deer this month

Mid-year budget approvals include $1 million for creek realignment

Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment

The Karma Café is part of Cosmos Group of Companies

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Inquest: Cranberries singer O’Riordan drowned after drinking

LONDON — The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub… Continue reading

Ford recalling pickups

DETROIT — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about… Continue reading

Burberry to drop real fur, stop destroying unsold goods

LONDON — British luxury fashion brand Burberry said Thursday it will stop… Continue reading

After arm surgery recommended, Ohtani has big night at plate

ARLINGTON, Texas — The only thing Shohei Ohtani couldn’t do Wednesday night… Continue reading

Djokovic tops Federer’s conqueror for 11th US Open SF in row

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic put aside all of it, from his… Continue reading

Bear spotted in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police are continuing to keep an eye on a bear in… Continue reading

Parks Canada says elk euthanized after knocking down woman near Jasper, Alta.

JASPER, Alta. — Parks Canada says it has euthanized an elk in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month