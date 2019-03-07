In this file photo from Dec. 25, 2018, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth poses for a photograph after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, London. (By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image.

The media-savvy queen posted from the Science Museum Thursday to help promote the museum’s summer exhibition.

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account of a letter from 19th century inventor and mathematician Charles Babbage to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The queen’s post said: “In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention, the Analytical Engine, upon which the first computer programs were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. “

The royal Instagram account was launched in 2013 and has 4.6 million followers.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek reveals stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Next story
Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis in YouTube video

Just Posted

China’s canola ban already hitting producers

Decision to ban imports from Canadian company creates uncertainty in the market, says farmer

Calgary Zoo attempt to breed giant pandas from China by artificial insemination

CALGARY — The Calgary Zoo is hoping to hear the pitter patter… Continue reading

Eyes in the sky: Heat-seeking drones used after tornado

Rescue crews didn’t have to stumble through every destroyed building in their… Continue reading

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he should have been aware… Continue reading

Sunworks is on the move

Volunteers needed to help on Saturday

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis in YouTube video

Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic… Continue reading

The Cruze cruises: GM assembly plant prepares to close

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — A sprawling General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown will… Continue reading

Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns

VANCOUVER — The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant… Continue reading

Why solar: Alternative solar power energy process ‘do-able’

Whether you believe the proponents of climate change, are a non-believer in… Continue reading

Meng Wanzhou extradition case raises ‘serious concerns,’ defence lawyer says

VANCOUVER — A defence lawyer says an extradition case involving Meng Wanzhou,… Continue reading

Alberta Party MLA Karen McPherson says she won’t run in spring election

EDMONTON — One of the key candidates for the Alberta Party in… Continue reading

Most Read