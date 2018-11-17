‘Instant Family’ uses laughter to shine a light on adoption

NEW YORK — Mark Wahlberg may be known for his tough guy image thanks to movies including “Mile 22” and “The Departed,” or for his comedic roles like in “Ted,” but he tugs at the heartstrings in his latest movie, “Instant Family.”

Out Friday, it stars Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as a couple who adopt three siblings. The story is based on director and co-writer Sean Anders’ own adoption experience.

Although there are funny moments showing the challenges of a couple taking in three kids and trying to learn to parent on the spot, Wahlberg says they were careful to be respectful of the process.

Ultimately, he also hopes people will consider fostering or adopting children because of all the kids out there who “are in desperate need of a home.”