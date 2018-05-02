Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to make Heaven’s Door’s whiskey. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

It ain’t tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

NASHVILLE — Music icon Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to make whiskey at a 140-year-old Tennessee church and bottle it under the name Heaven’s Door.

News outlets report Dylan has partnered with Angel’s Envy Bourbon co-founder Marc Bushala in the venture. The New York Times first reported on the plan. Dylan recorded four albums in Nashville.

The Tennessean reports Heaven’s Door’s first whiskey releases include a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye whiskey.

The whiskeys initially will be available in Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

Dylan said in a statement that he and Bushala wanted to tell a story with the line of whiskeys.

Previous story
Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

Just Posted

Assembly of First Nations greets Liberal agenda, rhetoric with skepticism

GATINEAU, Que. — The Liberal commitment to recognizing and reinforcing Indigenous rights… Continue reading

Poloz says Canadians owe $2 trillion as central bank mulls next rate hike

OTTAWA — Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt that’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau

Moose visits Red Deer couple

Red Deer building permits up sharply

Total value for building permits in April more than tripled April 2017 number

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

It ain’t tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey

NASHVILLE — Music icon Bob Dylan is partnering with a distillery to… Continue reading

Peppa Pig wins street cred, attracts censors in China

BEIJING — A cherubic British cartoon character has become an unlikely target… Continue reading

Procedure aims to ease symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression

TORONTO — For the last seven years, Sky Zazlov has been fighting… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season… Continue reading

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month