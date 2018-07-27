Ivan Daines Country Music Pick-Nic coming to Innisfail area for 42nd year

For the 42nd year running, the Ivan Daines Friends and Heroes Pick-nic will kick off at the Daines Rodeo Ranch near Innisfail Aug. 8.

This year’s music and horse training celebration, which goes to Aug. 12, has headliners that include Russell deCarle (frontman of the band Prairie Oyster), singer Denver Daines and “Master of the Telecaster,” Bill Kirchen.

Jimmie Dale Gilmore, star of Outlaw Country for CKFM radio, and High McLennon, of Spirit of the West radio, are featured — along with more than a dozen regional performers, including Mike Szabo, Kim Thompson, Many Ann Message, Dean Ray, Harlan Smith, Mel Brown, Tanya Nydokus, and Joe Mattelo.

Rodeo cowboy-turned-cowboy-singer Ivan Daines will also take the stage, as will several Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison tribute artists.

Besides all the musical entertainment there will be cowboy poetry and jokes, trick roping, the Canadian Championship Horse Training Contest, the Central Alberta Karaoke Championship, Country Music Legends Awards, and a tailgate sale.

The ranch is located six kilometres north of Innisfail. For more information, visit tickets.blackknightinn.ca.