Jake’s Gift returns to Central Alberta

A one-woman play — Jake’s Gift— about a Second World War veteran’s return to Normandy is coming to Central Alberta legions this month.

Since 2007 the multi-award winning Canadian play by playwright and actor Julia Mackey has been performed at festivals and theatres in 225 communities across Canada, as well as international performances in Washington State, the United Kingdom and Normandy.

Jake’s Gift will be in Red Deer on April 17, in Lacombe on April 21 and 22, and Innisfail on April 24. The show in Rocky Mountain House on April 19 is sold out.

It’s the second time the one-act play has come to Red Deer.

Mackey said many people connect to the main character Jake, a veteran who lost his brother in the war.

“There was 10 or 11 million people (in Canada) at the time of the war and a million people joined up in some capacity so the legacy of that is quite massive. When we go to a show there’s rarely anyone in the audience who doesn’t have a Jake in their family,” said Mackey who plays four characters in the play.

She said the show often makes people curious about the experiences and sacrifices made by their relatives. Many wish they asked more questions when they had the chance.

“I really lamented not asking my grandmother, who lived through two World Wars, what her experience was and what my grandfather’s experience was because he fought in the war,” said MacKey who wrote the play after visiting Normandy during the 60th anniversary of D-Day in 2004.

“As the greatest generation ages and leaves us now, there’s a real sense of capturing those stories before it’s too late.”

Among its many awards, the play was chosen Best at the Fest at the 2008 Edmonton International Fringe Festival and the 2009 Winnipeg International Fringe Festival. Jake’s Gift won Best Drama, Best Female Performer and Best Solo Show at the 2008 and 2007 Victoria Fringe Festivals.

Most recently Mackey received the Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama at the 2012 Betty Mitchell Awards in Calgary.

The Red Deer performance is on April 17 at Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35, at 2810 Bremner Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show time is 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and available at the Red Deer legion lounge or at the door. For more information call 403-342-0035.

Lacombe will have performances on April 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. at Royal Canadian Legion Branch #79, at 5138 49th St. Doors open one hour before the shows. Tickets are $20 each and are available at Lacombe legion lounge or at the door. For more information call 403-782-6441.

The Innisfail performance on April 24 is at Royal Canadian Legion Branch #104 at 5108 49th Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each. Tickets are available at the legion or by calling 403-453-1881.



