James Woods suggests his agent dropped him over politics

NEW YORK — James Woods, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken conservatives, says his agent dropped him as a client on the Fourth of July, citing patriotism.

Woods on Thursday shared on Twitter an email from his agent, Ken Kaplan. In the excerpted email, dated Wednesday, Kaplan said he was “feeling patriotic” and no longer wanted to represent Woods.

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” wrote Kaplan in the posted email. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods is passionate supporter of President Donald Trump on social media. On Wednesday, his tweets included the allegation that immigration protesters were only Democrats seeking “illegal votes” and a reference to former President Barack Obama as a “stain” on America.

Kaplan, who represents a number of high-profile Hollywood actors at the Gersh Agency, didn’t immediately respond to emails Thursday.

Woods, who called his agent a “political liberal,” said he replied to Kaplan that “if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual.”

The most recent credit for the 71-year-old Woods is a voiceover for the animated series “Justice League Action.” In September, actress Amber Tamblyn wrote an open letter to Woods accusing him of hitting on her when she was 16. Woods called Tamblyn’s story “a lie.”

Most Read

