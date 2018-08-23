Jane Goodall to appear at Vancouver International Film Festival

VANCOUVER — Famed conservationist Jane Goodall will be among the special guests at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

Organizers say the British primatologist and anthropologist will take part in a Q-and-A after a special charity screening of Brett Morgen’s documentary on her titled “Jane.”

Proceeds from the Oct. 4 screening will support the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

The screening is part of the festival’s Impact programming stream, which “showcases uncompromising films and features discussions that have the power to spark action and change the way audiences see the world.”

There is also a VIFF Impact Award, which carries a $5,000 cash prize.

VIFF runs Sept. 27 to Oct. 12.

