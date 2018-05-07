Janet Jackson to get the Billboard Icon Award

NEW YORK — Janet Jackson’s icon status is being confirmed at the Billboard Awards.

The superstar is set to get the Billboard Icon Award at the May 20 ceremony in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. She’ll also reward fans with a performance on the live telecast, her first televised performance in nine years.

Past award recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.

Jackson has been a dominant force on the Billboard charts for decades, thanks to hits including “That’s The Way Love Goes,” ”I Get Lonely” and “All for You.” The multiplatinum superstar will kick off another leg of her State of the World Tour in July.

