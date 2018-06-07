Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden will star in her own comedy series on CTV next year. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jann Arden to play a fictionalized version of herself in CTV comedy series

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden is getting her own comedy series on CTV.

Bell Media says the eight-time Juno Award winner will play a ”fictionalized version of herself” on “Jann,” which is set to debut next year.

Her character is described as a newly single singer-songwriter who is trying to revive her career while grappling with her mother’s early stages of dementia.

Arden is known for her quick wit and has been a guest co-host on CTV’s daytime talk show “The Social.”

Also set to debut on CTV next year is the Martin Scorsese-directed “SCTV Reunion Special,” featuring an interview Jimmy Kimmel recently did with the surviving original cast members in Toronto.

CTV has also announced a new multi-year partnership with Canada’s Walk of Fame to become the official and exclusive broadcaster of the awards.

The next awards ceremony, which marks the event’s 20th anniversary, will take place in December.

Other new Bell Media announcements on Thursday included the rebranding of four of its specialty channels as CTV properties, and the launch of two new video-on-demand services.

The company says Space, Bravo, Comedy and Gusto will become CTV Sci-Fi, CTV Drama, CTV Comedy, and CTV Life.

They will be joined by CTV Movies and CTV Vault, two new ad-supported VOD services, in a new CTV digital “super-hub” featuring all seven services.

Bell Media also unveiled more details of its 2018/19 lineup, including a total of 13 new and 29 returning original series and specials.

Returning Canadian series include “The Launch,” ”Corner Gas Animated,” “Cardinal,” “The Amazing Race Canada,” ”Frontier” and the satirical news program “The Beaverton,” which moves to CTV in midseason.

CraveTV’s “Letterkenny” has also been renewed and, as announced Wednesday, the first two seasons will be available in the U.S. on the streaming service Hulu on July 13.

Last week Bell Media unveiled its American show acquisitions, including the soapy drama “Grand Hotel,” and the cop dramas “The Rookie” and “Magnum P.I.” for CTV.

Meanwhile, CraveTV will have a new, original, female-driven mockumentary series, “New Eden.”

Last month Bell Media announced the shows “Daily Planet” and “Innerspace” have not been renewed, resulting in the elimination of 17 positions in Toronto.

Cirque du Soleil among performers for G7 leaders during Charlevoix summit

