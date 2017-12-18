Canadian actor Jason Priestley says he once punched Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in the face at an industry party, which raised fears about his career. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Jason Priestley says he punched Harvey Weinstein in 1995, sparking career fears

Canadian actor Jason Priestley says he once punched Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in the face at an industry party, which raised fears about his career.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Private Eyes” actor shared his story on Twitter in response to a post about Mira Sorvino allegedly losing a role in “The Lord of the Rings” film series because of a smear campaign orchestrated by Weinstein.

Priestley, a native of Vancouver, says his run-in with Weinstein occurred at a Golden Globes party in 1995.

He says Weinstein ordered him to leave the party and then became aggressive even as Priestley obeyed.

Priestley says things were “getting heated” and that Weinstein grabbed his arm and asked him to go outside to talk about it.

He says he told Weinstein he wouldn’t go anywhere with him and proceeded to push him and punch him in the face. He says he was then escorted out of the party.

Priestley says his management team subsequently stressed how powerful Weinstein was in the industry and “strongly advised” him to write an apology. Priestley did not say if he ever apologized.

“Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson recently told the New Zealand news outlet Stuff that Weinstein’s Miramax Films had called Sorvino and Ashley Judd “a nightmare” to work with and he thus didn’t consider them for roles.

Sorvino said Weinstein targeted her after she turned down his advances.

Judd and Sorvino are among dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. A spokesperson for Weinstein disputed the account, saying Miramax was not involved in casting, which was handled by New Line. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Previous story
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was reprimanded in 1999 after female producer reported lewd remarks he made about her
Next story
Smiley claims PBS made mistake in ouster, but PBS fires back

Just Posted

Man dies after Red Deer house fire

Not deemed suspicious

2017 opioid deaths on pace to hit 4,000, illicit fentanyl a major culprit: PHAC

TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada says at least 1,460… Continue reading

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

OTTAWA — New research on the Canadian housing market shows foreign buyers… Continue reading

Aging inmates: Correctional Service of Canada has strategy in the works

Canada’s prison population is getting greyer, and the Correctional Service of Canada… Continue reading

Random act of vandalism hits Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive

It was either entirely random, or very specifically targeted. Early Sunday morning,… Continue reading

Pastor saddened by graffiti vandalism

West Park Church of the Nazarene, seniors home and parked cars targets of vandals early Sunday

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month