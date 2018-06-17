‘Jeopardy!’ winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

ADRIAN, Mich. — A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.

Stephanie Jass, who taught at Adrian College in southern Michigan, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lenawee Circuit Court to a charge of unauthorized computer access. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Authorities say Jass logged into other people’s email accounts without permission over a four-day period last year after the college reset everyone’s passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password. Another professor learned what Jass had done and told school officials The 48-year-old Jass, of Tecumseh, was later fired.

Jass’ seven-episode “Jeopardy!” winning streak in 2012 was a record at the time for a female contestant. It was later broken.

Previous story
AMC Networks: Hardwick’s talk show on hold amid allegations
Next story
Canadian arts groups join call for release of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov

Just Posted

22-year-old dies in a collision near Innisfail

Family has been notified

Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP

TOFINO, B.C. — Jae Valentine woke to the sound of wolves howling… Continue reading

Get ready for the ‘internet of cows’: Farmers use technology to shake up agriculture

MONTREAL — Get ready for the “internet of cows.” Generations of farmers… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer cadets conclude year of learning

After a year of hard work, Red Deer’s local Air and Army… Continue reading

Bowden Community Hall grand opening

The ribbon was cut for the new Central Alberta facility Saturday afternoon

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime wins Sopra Steria title for 2nd straight year

LYON, France — Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defended his ATP Challenger Sopra Steria… Continue reading

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

MOSCOW — The suspect in a taxi crash near Red Square that… Continue reading

‘Jeopardy!’ winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

ADRIAN, Mich. — A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a… Continue reading

AMC Networks: Hardwick’s talk show on hold amid allegations

LOS ANGELES — Chris Hardwick’s cable talk show is on hold and… Continue reading

Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP

TOFINO, B.C. — Jae Valentine woke to the sound of wolves howling… Continue reading

Panama to make World Cup debut against strong Belgium team

MOSCOW — Panama earned its first ever World Cup berth and couldn’t… Continue reading

Migration fight shakes German govt as Merkel, ally face off

BERLIN — Germany’s interior minister insisted that his party has no intention… Continue reading

Pay-what-you-can grocery opens in Toronto, but experts say model can be hit-or-miss

TORONTO — There’s a reason you don’t often see a pay-what-you-can grocery… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month