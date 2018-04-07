Jimmy Kimmel. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jimmy Kimmel feuds with Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity and Fox News are certainly not Jimmy Kimmel’s “and Friends,” as the late night host put it Thursday night. Kimmel has become a frequent target of conservative criticism ever since he joined the health care debate last year, and this week was no exception.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host played a clip during his monologue Monday night that showed first lady Melania Trump reading aloud from a children’s book during the White House Easter celebration. He proceeded to mock her accent, enraging Hannity, who took to Fox News Wednesday to call Kimmel a “despicable disgrace.”

“Liberal Jimmy Kimmel, making fun of the first lady of the United States and her involvement in the White House Easter Egg Roll,” Hannity said. “Even her accent … Assclown Kimmel. Now, I’m going to tell you something: What a disgrace. Hey, Mr. Kimmel, that’s her fifth language. How many do you speak?”

On Thursday night, Kimmel played the Hannity clip and then responded to it, claiming he speaks more than the first lady: English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese – wait, does Vegenaise count?

“I do not speak assclown, though,” Kimmel continued. “What even is an assclown?”

Kimmel fired back at Hannity with more crude jokes, eventually accusing the Fox News host of hypocrisy.

“This is the guy who defended the multiply-alleged pedophile Roy Moore, and I’m the despicable disgrace. I’m the assclown,” Kimmel said. “If I’m an assclown – and I might very well be – you, Sean, are the whole asscircus.”

After Kimmel’s monologue aired on ABC, Hannity called him “Harvey Weinstein jr” on Twitter and threatened to say more on Friday. Kimmel responded, “I can’t wait!” to which Hannity replied, “Game on.” Hannity used the hashtag #pervertkimmel both times, referring to an old clip he found of the ABC host asking women to guess what he had stuffed into his pants.

Hannity did not specifically react to the last portion of Kimmel’s monologue, during which the late-night host suggested he channel his anger toward the president’s alleged actions.

“You know what I think is disrespectful of the first lady?” Kimmel asked. “Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby. Why don’t you rant a little about that, Sean Hannity?”

Previous story
‘Roseanne’ spurs new look at blue-collar, conservative fare
Next story
Sloan’s Jay Ferguson on the time he accidentally trashed a hotel

Just Posted

WATCH: Marching for transgender visibility in Red Deer

More than 20 people marched around Red Deer’s City Hall Park to… Continue reading

Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Graysen Cameron, a Humboldt Broncos hockey player, is reportedly OK in hospital… Continue reading

More than $270,000 raised for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

Offers of help pour in after Humboldt Broncos hockey crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. — Offers of help are pouring in for families of… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach among 14 dead after Saskatchewan bus crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. — The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Red Deerians got to have one-on-one chats with councillors and other city… Continue reading

Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Graysen Cameron, a Humboldt Broncos hockey player, is reportedly OK in hospital… Continue reading

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. — Details are emerging about the victims of a horrific… Continue reading

Stettler RCMP investigating suspicious death, looking for white truck

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Stettler. Stettler RCMP and the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Dahlia and Gladiolus Show in Red Deer

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer History Fair

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Sloan’s Jay Ferguson on the time he accidentally trashed a hotel

TORONTO — Sloan may be 27 years into a power pop career,… Continue reading

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby, B.C., promise to return

BURNABY, B.C. — The leader of the Union of British Columbia Indians… Continue reading

Jay-Z opens up to David Letterman about cheating on Beyoncé and his mother’s sexuality

To kick off his interview with rap mogul Jay-Z, David Letterman held… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month