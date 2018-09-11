Jo-Jo O’ & The Woods playing Red Deer and Lacombe

From the Western Prairies of Canada to the south of England, via Ireland and continental Europe, writing and recording their second album, MoonChild, has taken Jo-Jo O’ & The Woods further than they ever imagined.

Powerhouse vocalist Jo-Jo O’Donoghue and lead guitarist Rylan Woods combine with their strongest material to date on MoonChild, which comes weeks after a United Kingdom tour and a performance at the legendary Isle of Wight Festival.

Much of the album was written and demoed during a year living in Dublin, but truly came to life as the pair toured the UK with southern English psych-rock group Confed Fred as their backing band. Lead singles “A Hungry Love” and “We’re Just Animals” were released earlier this year, whetting fans’ appetites for the full album in September.

Local Tour Dates with British backing band;

•Sep 29 – Blindman Brewing 3 Year Anniversary Bash, Lacombe — 8 p.m.

•Oct 3 – LVs Vinyl Cafe, Red Deer — 7 p.m.

•Oct 5 – Bo’s Bar & Grill, Red Deer — 8 p.m.

•Oct 7 – Ugly’s Bar & Grill, Lacombe — 8 p.m.

•Oct 14 – The Homeplace, Lacombe — 8 p.m.



