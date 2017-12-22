Jodie Foster goes behind the camera at a creepy Netflix show

The first movie that Jodie Foster ever directed was about a single mom raising a son. Her latest project behind the camera is also about a single mom — but this time one who is raising a daughter.

For an episode of the Netflix series “Black Mirror,” Foster had to dig deep into mother-daughter dynamics to tell the story of a mom so anxious about her girl that she turns to a sophisticated surveillance tool.

Foster is a mother of two boys — and her debut as a director was “Little Man Tate” in 1991 — so she reached back to how she interacted with her own mom and the push and pull that involved. It’s different with boys, she said.

“When you’re raising a man, you’re just so in awe at how different they are,” she said. “It’s just so amazing to you how different they are in every way — not just the physical ways but how they think. It’s very easy to understand that they are separate from you. It’s not so easy, I think, with female children.”

The “Black Mirror” episode, titled “ArkAngel,” is part of season four of writer Charlie Brooker’s anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world. Foster’s episode stars Rosemarie DeWitt, whose credits include “La La Land” and “Mad Men.”

DeWitt, who has two young daughters, plays the mom wrestling with the implications of eavesdropping on her daughter as she grows into a woman. The actress laughs about a “gentle tension” on the set.

“I sometimes felt Jodie was really rooting for the daughter and I was really rooting for myself. So we had this combustible thing,” said DeWitt. “It’s a really sticky relationship — mothers and daughters.”

Brooker’s script intrigued both women with its ethical quandaries and rich characters. Foster likens the series to “The Twilight Zone,” serving up twists and messy human reactions to technology.

“In some ways, the technology has outpaced our ethics and the ability for us to understand the monster that we’ve created,” she said. “Technology is kind of like a blender — it’s just this inanimate object that doesn’t have any feelings. It doesn’t have a point of view. It’s benign. It’s just doing what we asked it to do and that’s the part we have to be careful of.”

Foster, whose acting roles include “The Silence of the Lambs,” ”Inside Man” and “The Accused,” said she was attracted to Netflix after finding Hollywood really only interested in big franchise films. “Real narrative is on streaming cable now,” she said.

The episode marks the first time friends Foster and DeWitt have worked together and Foster said her leading actress “just inhabits a character in a way that feels completely and totally real.”

For her part, DeWitt said having an Oscar-winning actress-turned-director guide her was a little tricky. “I could never be, like ‘But this is hard, Jodie!’ Because she did it in ‘Panic Room.’ She’s done it a million times.”

Previous story
Former Montreal Symphony Orchestra music director accused of sexual misconduct in US
Next story
Carey returns to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month