Jon Stewart hands out free lunch to construction workers

RED BANK, N.J. — Comedian and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has surprised construction workers at a New Jersey performing arts theatre with a free lunch.

Stewart appeared behind the window of the Shore Good Eats food truck outside the Count Basie Center of the Arts in Red Bank Wednesday afternoon, handing out sandwiches and cookies.

The theatre is in the midst of a $26 million expansion project. The project includes adding an arts and education building, a second performance space and updated heating systems.

Stewart performed at the theatre in June and helped raise $50,000. He says schools are having a hard time exposing kids to the arts, so having the expanded centre available locally is “really important.”

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by 2019.

Previous story
Bill Murray defends Hoffman over harassment allegations

Just Posted

Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

Garlic City Market returns to Red Deer

To be held indoors at Pioneer Lodge

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

Lacombe passes cannabis and tobacco bylaw

Smoking, vaping and cannabis consumption banned in all public places

Lacombe ties tax increases to inflation

Lacombe will use Consumer Price Index as a guide to tax increases

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Billionaire businessman represents himself in small claims court, loses $2,572

Halifax billionaire John Risley, one of Canada’s richest people and a leading… Continue reading

Feds try to pull cloak of secrecy over court case on pipeline spy allegations

OTTAWA — Federal lawyers want closed-door hearings in a high-profile court case… Continue reading

Survey finds growing disconnect between Canadians and nature

TORONTO — A suvey for the Nature Conservancy of Canada indicates Canadians… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Soak up the sunshine in Las Vegas

With this weather, the snowbirds seem to be the first to leave.… Continue reading

Most Read