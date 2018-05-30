Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge’s removal

PHILADELPHIA — A judge in Philadelphia denied Meek Mill’s request to remove another judge from the rapper’s case on Wednesday, saying he doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter.

President Judge Leon Tucker told Mill’s lawyers that only the state Supreme Court can decide the matter.

“We have a judge that wears the same robe that I wear, that has not recused herself and has not disqualified herself,” Tucker said. “I don’t have the jurisdiction to do that. It’s as simple as that.”

Mill’s lawyers want Judge Genece Brinkley off his case, alleging she’s been waging a vendetta against the rapper, including sending him to prison for the probation violations. She has strongly defended her impartiality.

His lawyers said after the hearing they would file a motion with the state high court

“Judge Tucker thoughtfully considered our application to reassign this case,” said one of Mills’ attorneys, Joe Tacopina. “While he ultimately ruled that he did not believe he had the authority to do so, we respectfully disagree and will immediately ask the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reassign the case.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last month ordered Mill’s release from prison where he was serving a two- to four-year sentence on a probation violation related to a decade-old gun and drug conviction.

Prosecutors have said they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

Previous story
Pop activism: Tegan and Sara’s Sara Quin on raising awareness ahead of arts award
Next story
Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies

Just Posted

Updated: Alberta’s economy still hot: Economic Development and Trade Minister

Deron Bilous says jobs, manufacturing and exports are up

John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

First-year Bentley teacher honoured for her commitment to education

When Brittni Turner interviewed for a teaching job at Bentley School, its… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake bans all kinds of smoking on the beach and in parks

Tobacco, cannabis, vaping, hookahs — all not allowed

Updated: Canadian Pacific Rail reaches agreement with Teamsters to end strike

Strike ended only hours after it began

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

Canadian shippers relieved after CP Rail reaches deal with train crews

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday after… Continue reading

If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to… Continue reading

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “roaming paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

NEW YORK — Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month