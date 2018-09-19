Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-wrestlers over concussions

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal judge in Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit by 60 former professional wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head trauma including concussions that led to brain damage.

U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford threw out the lawsuit Monday at the request of the Stamford-based WWE, saying many of the claims were frivolous or filed too late, after the statute of limitations expired.

Bryant also criticized the wrestlers’ lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, of Hingham, Massachusetts, and ordered him to pay WWE’s legal fees.

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis and Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff were among the plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit. Snuka died last year, and Kyros said he showed signs of brain damage.

Kyros said he will appeal Bryant’s decision.

