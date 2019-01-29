Juno nominees will be announced Tuesday morning. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Juno Award nominees to be unveiled for music’s big night in London, Ont.

TORONTO — Nominees for the 2019 Juno Awards will be revealed this morning with superstars like Drake and Shawn Mendes expected to be in the running.

Other contenders likely to grab nods at Canada’s biggest music night could include rock favourites Arkells, rising Indigenous singer Jeremy Dutcher and acclaimed songstress Charlotte Day Wilson.

Organizers are also expected to shed some light on plans for hosting duties at this year’s broadcast in London, Ont.

Already the Junos have announced hometown act Loud Luxury as performers. The DJ duo rose to prominence last year with their international dance hit “Body.”

Special honourees include Corey Hart, the 1980s pop heartthrob known for his hits “Sunglasses at Night” and “Never Surrender.” He will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

And music producer David Foster will be recognized with the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work at a industry gala dinner.

The Juno Awards will air live March 17 on CBC-TV.

Call for end to social media abuse of Duchesses Meghan, Kate
Sarah McLachlan hopes to overcome her terror of public speaking as Juno host

