Junot Díaz denies sexual misconduct allegations

BOSTON — Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz is speaking out about the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Boston Globe reports Díaz adamantly denies the accusations from women who say he behaved inappropriately.

Díaz says it doesn’t sound “like anything that’s in my life, anything that’s me.”

Author Zinzi Clemmons and other female writers have recently shared stories of Diaz’s behaviour. Clemmons said Diaz forcibly kissed her several years ago; others cited instances when they felt he had verbally attacked them. Diaz has said he takes responsibility for his past actions.

Díaz is keeping his teaching and editing positions at the Massachusetts institute of Technology and Boston Review following separate investigations into wrongdoing. A top editor at Boston Review said the accusations lacked “the kind of severity” that animated the #MeToo movement.

