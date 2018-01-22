Jury selection for Bill Cosby’s retrial slated for March 29

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Jury selection for Bill Cosby’s criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he’s accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

The 80-year-old entertainer’s first trial had jurors from the Pittsburgh area, about 300 miles away. It ended in a mistrial when they couldn’t reach a verdict after five days of deliberations.

This time, Montgomery County prosecutors and Cosby’s new defence team have agreed to seek a local jury for the retrial, scheduled for April 2.

Cosby’s former lawyers insisted on a jury from a different county because the case was an issue in the local district attorney’s race.

Last time it took three days to select 12 jurors and six alternates.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.

