Summer Jam music event included performances by Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne celebrate Summer Jam’s 25th year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Meek Mill helped the famed Summer Jam music event celebrate its 25th anniversary with jam-packed performances.

Remy Ma, Tory Lanez and BBD also worked the stage Sunday for the feverish audience at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The event’s highlight was the battle between producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who went back-and-forth with hits they’ve produced for others — from Jay-Z’s “Jigga My…” and DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem” to Missy Elliott’s “Work It” and Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love.”

Lamar performed his well-known hits such as “Humble” and “Don’t Kill My Vibe”; he was joined onstage by label mate Jay Rock. Meek Mill, who was released from prison in April, also performed Sunday.

The event, hosted by New York hip-hop radio station Hot97, launched in 1994.

Previous story
A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

Just Posted

Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante on Canada’s supply-managed… Continue reading

German prosecutors investigate Audi CEO in emissions case

FRANKFURT — German prosecutors say they have expanded their probe into manipulation… Continue reading

Liberals to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness today

TORONTO —Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is unveiling changes to the Homelessness… Continue reading

Two dead in collision near Olds

Some taken to hospital

Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of back-stabbing after G7 summit

QUEBEC — Donald Trump’s top aides levelled blistering criticism of Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne celebrate Summer Jam’s 25th year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

CHESSY, France — Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke… Continue reading

Trump backs out of fragile joint communique after leaving Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Leaders of the G7 alliance produced a carefully… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month