Kendrick Lamar will be on the Starz series “Power” on Sunday. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Kendrick Lamar to guest star Sunday on Starz drama “Power”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Kendrick Lamar is appearing Sunday on the Starz series “Power,” and turns out he had a connection to make it happen.

Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator, said fellow “Power” producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson mentioned that Lamar wanted to guest on it.

Speaking to TV critics Saturday, Kemp said she asked Lamar to help determine the character he would play. She didn’t discuss details, other than saying Lamar asked to play a drug addict, or whether he’d be back on the series.

Kemp said the Grammy and Pulitzer-winning Lamar was “fearless” in approaching what Starz called his first role on a scripted TV series.

“Power,” in its fifth season, stars Omari Hardwick as a man who’s trying to leave behind his life as a drug kingpin and go legit.

CBS investigates misconduct claims following report on CEO
No friend zone for Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney in TV show

