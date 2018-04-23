Kensington Palace announces that Kate gave birth at 11:01 a.m. to a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms). (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Key events in the life of William, Kate and their family

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a baby boy, a third child for her and Prince William and a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Some highlights of the lives of the couple and their children:

—September 2001: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet at St. Andrews University in Scotland where they are both studying art history.

—Christmas 2003: The pair reportedly become a couple after sharing a house together with two friends. In March they are pictured together on a skiing holiday in Switzerland.

—Nov. 16, 2010: William and Kate’s engagement is announced. The prince proposed to Kate while on a private holiday to Kenya the previous month.

—April 29, 2011: The pair wed in a lavish ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey. William is made the Duke of Cambridge by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Kate becomes the Duchess of Cambridge.

—Dec. 3, 2012: The palace announces that Kate is pregnant and being treated in the hospital for acute morning sickness. The palace later announces that the baby is due in July.

—June 19, 2013: It is confirmed Kate is planning to give birth at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington in central London, where Princess Diana gave birth to William and Prince Harry.

—July 22, 2013: Kate gives birth to a baby boy, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces (3.8 kilograms), with William by her side.

—July 24, 2013: Royal officials say the new prince, who is third in line to the throne, has been named George Alexander Louis

—Sept. 8, 2014: Kensington Palace announces the duchess is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

—May 2, 2015: Kate gives birth to a daughter, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces (3.7 kilograms).

—May 4, 2015: The palace says the new princess is named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

—Sept. 4, 2017: The palace announces Kate pregnant with the couple’s third child.

—Sept. 7, 2017: Prince George starts school at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school not far from the family’s home at Kensington Palace. His father drops him off on the first day; Kate is too ill with morning sickness to join them.

—March 22, 2018: Kate completes her final royal engagement before going on maternity leave.

—April 23, 2018: The palace says Kate has been admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in the early stages of labour.

—April 23, 2018: The palace announces that Kate gave birth at 11:01 a.m. to a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms).

