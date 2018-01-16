Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.

Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival’s name. It was unclear where the baby was born.

The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.

