Lakeview Optimist Club raising funds through laughter

The eighth annual Lakeview Optimist Comedy Show is May 5 at the community centre

The Lakeview Optimist Club promises a night full of fun and laughs during its upcoming eight annual comedy show.

The Club has been active in the community for the last eight years, but hasn’t been as visible as some of the other service clubs in town, according to Christine Carson, president of the Sylvan Lake chapter.

Because of this, Carson says it is sometimes hard to get traction in town.

“We’ve held this event for the last eight years and we have yet to sell out,” Carson said.

The goal for the May 5 show is to sell out, with the proceeds going back into the community in a variety of ways.

The Optimist Club generally focuses its efforts on helping children and youth in the community. In the past eight years the Lakeview Optimist Club have helped local kids go to camp, worked with the Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library, made donations to the spray park, the food bank and the Christmas Bureau.

“Basically, anywhere there is a need for kids in our community we will be there to help,” said Carson.

The show will feature the comedy stylings of three comedians, Brittany Lyseng, Dale Ward and Brian Stollery, as well as a silent auction, raffle, pizza, popcorn and hot dogs.

The show was called the “Boob Tour” up until this year, as it started as a show for breast cancer awareness and fundraising.

The club chose to change the name, because it caused a bit of confusion among the public.

“We changed it to be more inclusive and to not deter people from the show.”

Carson says the business community in Sylvan Lake have been very supportive of the club and its fundraisers.

Many of the sponsors of the upcoming Comedy Show jump at the chance to sponsor and donate to the Optimist Club’s work and fundraisers.

“While we are looking for more support from the community, in the way of volunteers and members, the business community in Sylvan Lake have been nothing but supportive,” said Cameron.

The Lakeview Optimist Club currently consists of just 10 consistent members. Carson says with low membership it makes it hard to hold events such as the comedy night.

Planning for the Comedy Show begins early in the year, though Carson says it is almost on going as it is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Though with volunteers hard to come by, sometimes the turnout can be disappointing.

“When you put as much work into this as we do, and don’t even sell half the tickets, it’s a little frustrating,” Carson said.

“That’s why this year we would love to see a full house. The comics are really good and it’s a fun night.”

Carson says the Lakeview Optimist Club is always looking for new members, and is a fairly informal club compared to some chapters of the international Optimist Club.

The eighth annual Lakeview Optimist Comedy Show is May 5 at the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre. Doors to the show open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at The Garage Sale Shop, Eyes & Ears, hearing and optical and Balloons Galore for $30 each. A table for eight people can also be reserved for $210.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $35 each.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter